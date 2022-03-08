Editor’s Note: This is sponsored content

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Richard Davis, owner of Texas Sweetwater, stopped by East Texas Live to discuss common questions concerning water, as well as the services that his company offers.

Davis addressed several ways that different types of water affect people’s daily lives, such as city water that yields an unpleasant odor or taste due to the chlorine and ammonium that helps keep it clean. He said a way to mitigate this issue is with a full house filtration system, which will help to eliminate bad tastes or odors coming from city water.

To learn more, watch the video above or visit their website.