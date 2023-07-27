NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the name of the American Optometric Association. We regret the error.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Ronald Benner from the American Optometric Association (AOA) joined East Texas Live to tell the community about the connection between eye health, childhood development and learning.

“The American Optometric Association believes that eye health and vision disorders can greatly affect a child’s school success and their performance… 80% of learning happens through the visual system,” said Benner.

Benner said that children don’t always know what is classified as “normal” when it comes to their eye health or how to express their own concerns. It is important then that parents bring their children to an optometrist for an annual comprehensive eye exam.

Benner also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the the amount of time that children spend on digital devices has risen. It is estimated that children spend six to nine hours a day on devices between school and home. A method to improve eye health while using devices is called the 20-20-20 method.

“Every 20 minutes, you look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. That allows the muscle system to relax and reset itself before returning back to that digital device,” according to Benner.

Benner said that reducing the amount of time spent on devices overall will help with children’s eye health. Benner also said that annual compressive eye exams are necessary because school screenings only test up to about 4% of the information that is found during a child’s visual health exam at an optometrist.

