TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Arc of Smith County is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

They provide programs and services including residential and day camps, dances and socials, autism support groups while offering much needed respite to families and caregivers.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.