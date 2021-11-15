The Asbury House supports children in the developmental stages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mattie Colan, Executive Director of The Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to share information about The Asbury House.

The Asbury House is a nonprofit Christian preschool for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds that serves the Longview area and has since 1969. It was created to give children in low income families access to high quality education and help break cycle of generational poverty.

The center focuses on a holistic approach to childcare and provides extra curriculars to enhance and embrace the child in the developmental ages.

There are volunteer opportunities available for people to read to the children and more.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page or website.