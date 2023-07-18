NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nurse Family Practitioner Cassandra Ford with The Beverly Clinic came on East Texas Live to talk about Type 2 diabetes awareness.

She discussed what Type 2 diabetes is, how it is diagnosed, treatment and management options and more.

“At the Beverly Clinic, we treat acute and chronic illness throughout all stages of life,” Ford said. “We promote wellness, so we perform annual wellness visits to prevent or detect acute or maybe chronic things that were undiagnosed in a patients care.”

They are located in Longview at 602 E. Methvin Street and they accept walk ins and new patients. You can watch the video above, call 903-212-7788 or visit their Facebook for more information.