The City of Tyler is bringing in the holiday season with the Christmas Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amber and Garrett with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the annual Christmas parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Salvation Army/Goodman Museum and go straight down Broadway Avenue to Elm Street. The tree lighting ceremony will be immediately following the parade and Liberty Hall on the square will be showing Home Alone.

For more information on more holiday events in the City of Tyler, watch the video above and click here.