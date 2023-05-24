TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Executive Director of The Coalition, Inc. Sharon Kruk stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about their mission.

A youth substance abuse prevention organization, The Coalition was founded in 1988 and established by the local district attorney and superintendents of the six school districts in Angelina County who saw drugs as an issue.

Their Drug-Free All Star Program has been around for 30 years, meant for high school seniors in the Angelina County area who apply and interview to serve as faces of the coalition, doing community service work, presentations and even work with their legislature.

