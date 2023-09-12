NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michael E. Russell II, M.D. made an appearance on East Texas Live on Monday to talk about the difference between an orthopedic spine surgeon and a neurosurgeon.

He explained that orthopedic surgeons in general focus on the musculoskeletal system.

“Basically, every bone in the body that doesn’t involve the skull is what we focus on,” Russel said. “You have subspecialties in foot and ankle, hand or spine, which is what I do, I’m a spine surgeon basically.”

He said a lot of people don’t fully understand the difference between a spine surgeon and an orthopedic surgeon.

“A neurosurgeon basically goes and does a lot of brain surgery, but they also do spine surgery. An orthopedic surgeon would train doing trauma to the musculoskeletal system, but then specialize in spine surgery,” Russel explained. “In the end, I have great collaborators in the neurosurgery community here in Tyler, wonderful surgeons, and a lot of times we go back and forth, help each other out in certain cases and for the most part, do the same thing.”

