TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler senior living community is holding a school supply drive this month to benefit East Texas children.

The Hamptons Senior Living, located on Old Omen Road in Tyler, is asking for your help in collecting the following items for Tyler ISD students:

Pencils

Pencil boxes

Baby wipes and Wet Ones wipes

Sensory toys

Deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Prepackaged snacks and drinks

If you are interested in donating, there are two spots to drop these items off. They are: The Hamptons Assisted Living located at 4250 Old Omen Rd. or The Hamptons Independent Living located at 4200 Old Omen Rd.

“We have lots of former educators and residents in our community who want to help our students have what they need to start the 2022 – 2023 school year off strong,” said Sara Teichgraeber, Activities Director at The Hamptons.

Donations will be accepted until Aug. 7 and Tyler ISD representatives will pick up the items the following day.