NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Helping House is one of only five non-profit organizations out of Nacogdoches County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their primary purpose is to provide early intervention services to local children with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum and other sensory and developmental delays.

If you’d like to donate to The Helping House, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.