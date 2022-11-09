TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Hospice of East Texas joined us on East Texas Live to share the celebration of 40 years of service to the citizens of East Texas.

To celebrate, they will be partnering with the Smith County Medical Society and Medical Society Alliance to hold a symposium for local physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers.

The symposium will be held on Nov. 9, with a reception starting at 5:45 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate, but you do need to make a reservation.

For more information, check out their website.



