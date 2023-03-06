TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emmy Sullivan and Amanda Ross with the Junior League of Longview joined East Texas Live to share information about their second annual Girl Empowerment Tea.

The Girl Empowerment Tea is a fundraising event that doubles as an opportunity to empower young girls. The theme of the event this year is ‘Be a Lady, Be a Legend’ and the young ladies and their guests have the chance to dress up, enjoy treats and hear from local ladies that are making a difference in East Texas.

The event will be on April 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. To purchase tickets visit their website and click the Be a Lady, Be a Legend tab on their homepage.