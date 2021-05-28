The Mentoring Alliance has summer camps to sign up for; plus they’re expanding

The Mentoring Alliance exists to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.
We do this through three programs:
- Mentor Connect
- After School-Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas
- Summer Camps
They also made a big announcement this week: they are expanding to Waco!
If you’re interested in signing someone up for a camp, you can find more information here.
- 92-year-old pianist lifting hearts and sparking smiles
- Longview ISD holds draft ceremony for teachers in upcoming school year
- Dr. Beach names top US beaches of 2021
- Class surprises blind 5th grader with Braille yearbook and 3-D prints of their portraits
- LIST: Where to get burger deals for National Burger Day