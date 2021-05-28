The Mentoring Alliance has summer camps to sign up for; plus they’re expanding

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mentoring Alliance exists to mobilize godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.

We do this through three programs:

  • Mentor Connect
  • After School-Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas
  • Summer Camps

They also made a big announcement this week: they are expanding to Waco!

If you’re interested in signing someone up for a camp, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51