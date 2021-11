TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Les Ellsworth, Vice President of The Potpourri House, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about its history and celebrating the 40th anniversary.

The Potpourri House will host a 40th Anniversary Ladies Day Out on Nov. 12. The event will have a full buffet for $13, as well as Pandora jewelry, $500 and $200 gift certificates and about 40 different gifts.

For more information on The Potpourri House and the event, watch the video above and click here.