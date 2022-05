Editor’s Note: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Tanner Hays, Founder of The Refinery Neuropathy, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about his business, their services and treatment options.

The Refinery uses all-natural and holistic methods that treat the root causes of neuropathy, rather than just the symptoms. Their multi-faceted treatment plan “encourages your body to heal naturally.”

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.