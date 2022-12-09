TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Roberts & Roberts law firm is hosting a campaign called “The Ride is on Us” to provide free rides home in an effort to prevent drunk driving this holiday season.

“The Ride is on Us” will offer free rides home to Tyler and Longview residents from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, through Sunday morning Jan. 1, 2023.

Roberts & Roberts has partnered with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview to offer the free service.

To make it easy for residents to use, Roberts & Roberts created an “easy-to-remember” phone number to connect callers to their local ride service:

903-333-RIDE (7433)

Randy Roberts started this annual safety program in Tyler more than 15 years ago to prevent drunk driving accidents during the holiday season. Justin Roberts, his son and law partner, has since expanded the campaign to serve the residents of Longview.

Justin Roberts stated, “We are encouraged to see so many people use this free community service each year. Each person who uses this service is helping make the roads safer for all of us.”

Randy Roberts encouraged people to use this free community service: “If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service, so people don’t need to use ours.”

For more information about “The Ride is on Us,” click here.