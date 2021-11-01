The Tyler Loop gives us a sneak peak of Out of the Loop Season 6

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Billy Harrell and Jane Neal from the Tyler Loop stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about Out of the Loop season six.

Out of the Loop is a storytelling show presented by The Tyler Loop, a journalism and storytelling platform that is mostly digital. Twice a year they host a storytelling show.

Storytellers have the opportunity to tell a story that impacted their life.

The storytelling show on Nov. 6 will be the first in two years, it will be held at Tyler Junior College’s Rogers Palmer Performing Center, tickets may be purchased online here, Eventbrite and in person.

