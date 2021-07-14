The Tyler Loop’s new season premieres Friday night

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Tyler Loop’s new season ‘Out of the Loop, Season 5: True Stories from Tyler and East Texas’ will be premiering on Friday.

Out of the Loop is a twice-a-year storytelling show presented by The Tyler Loop, featuring residents of Tyler and East Texas telling their true, personal stories.

Hear eye-opening, inspiring stories as folks share how they are experiencing life in these parts.

Out of the Loop is an intimate look into the lives of your neighbors and the opportunities and challenges we collectively face.

To learn more information, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51