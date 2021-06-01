The winner of the Bear Creek Smokehouse longhorn giveaway is….

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) The baby longhorn being given away by Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall has a new home.

The winner of the company’s contest is….

Travis Keeney, of Marshall!

The Bear Creek Smokehouse, known as a renowned award-winning and popular day trip destination for its smoked meats, decided to celebrate their 78th anniversary with giving away the longhorn.

He is full-blooded male with red and white coloring and was born on November 4, 2020 and is looking for the perfect adoptive parents with green pastures.

The requirements for winning were: