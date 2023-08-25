TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Therapet’s Totally Unleashed celebration is coming up, and people will be able to have a night of disco fun while helping a good cause.

This is their 12th annual gala and their biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s at the Cascades on Oct. 14, and this year there is a disco theme.

“It’s incredible, and I promise you if you come you’re going to get so hooked on our mission of health, hope and healing so I really encourage you to check it out,” said Therapet Executive Director Elysia Reineck.

