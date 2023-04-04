GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Thrive Longview is one of more than 40 nonprofit organizations from Gregg County that are participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Thrive Longview works with middle schoolers to teach principles of community, stewardship and mentorship. They provide after-school programming from Monday through Thursday during the school year, an eight-week summer camp and leadership development programming on middle school campuses.

If you would like to donate to Thrive Longview, click here to find their specific donation page.