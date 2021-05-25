Tickets go on sale for the Tyler Parade of Homes in a week from Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tickets are set to go on sale for the Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes a week from Tuesday.

This year’s parade will offer a sneak peek into the latest communities and showcase all of hte latest trends in home design, such as:

Modern coastal farmhouse

New American farmhouse

Transitional French

Modern European

Looking to take the tour? Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. They will go on sale June 1. You can purchase them by visiting their website here, or at one of hte participating homes.

The houses will be open during the following times from June 5 through 13.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays 2 – 6 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday 3 – 8 p.m

For a number of years, TABA has chosen to donate a portion of the proceeds from the Parade to organizations that serve our community and specifically benefit children. This year, those recipients are Kingdom Life Academy and North Tyler Academy.

Do all children need tickets?

If they are carried in arms, no. If they walk, yes. Strollers are not permitted inside the homes.

Is the ticket good for the entire Parade?

Yes, one ticket allows you to go through each home one time for the duration of the Parade. It is up to each individual builder to allow a second visit.

Are tickets the same price if I purchase online?

Yes, ticket prices are the same whether purchased online or at each home. Credit card purchases are only available online at TylerAreaBuilders.com. Ticket purchases at each home are cash only.

Where do I get a map?

On June 1, 2021, a map and list of homes will available at TylerAreaBuilders.com. If you purchase a ticket online, you will receive a magazine and printed map at the first home you visit during the Parade. If you purchase a ticket at a participating Parade home, you receive a magazine and printed map upon purchase.

Where do I start?

You may begin your tour at any home on the list. The list of homes and a map showing the homes’ locations will be posted on the TABA Parade web page prior to the event.

More than 4,000 visitors toured the Parade last year.