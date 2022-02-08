TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michael Domingos with Tiny Evie Rocks came on KETK’s East Texas Live to share how they are taking part in East Texas Giving Day.

Tiny Evie Rocks is a non-profit that was started by Michael and his wife Jessica and was created to honor their daughter Evie who died by suicide at age 12 around three years ago.

At her memorial service, several friends and family brought kindness rocks to her memorial service.

“We started painting them to honor Evie and we started getting messages back from the community,” Michael said.

Since starting the non-profit, Michael and Jessica have made around 5,000 rocks.

Tiny Evie Rocks provides rock painting for support groups and has been working on an initiative for 2022. One of the non-profits organizations is certified in training which is applied suicide intervention training. Tiny Evie Rocks want to raise money to pay for people to attend the training.

Michael explained how they would also like to create an outreach program for survivors of suicide to let them know what support groups are available in the community.

For more information, watch the video above and go to Tinyevierocks.org.