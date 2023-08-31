This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shannon Franzen with the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to offer advice on how to add curb appeal to your home.

“Curb appeal is really important,” Franzen said. “That is the first impression people get when they drive by your house.”

She said the first thing people should do is mow the lawn and trim their shrubs. Franzen also said replacing the mulch will go a long way.

