TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We are more than a month away from the start of the school year, which means it is the perfect time for parents to get their children ready with less stress.

Julie Cole, co-founder of Mabel’s Label’s joined East Texas Live on Friday to discuss preparations for parents ahead of the school year.

Cole said she likes to get appointments done before school starts so she doesn’t have to pull her children out of school for those. She also recommends refreshing children on information from the previous school year and checking old backpacks for salvageable school supplies.

She even recommends preparing for extracurricular activities, whether buying supplies for a sport or an instrument.

Cole said that making a routine for the school year and starting about a week ahead is a big help in getting children in the swing of things for school.

In order to save money, Cole recommends sticking to a school supply list provided by the school, shopping early and couponing.

Mabel’s Labels are a “cheap insurance policy,” Cole said. They are able to be placed on lunchboxes, backpacks, clothes and shoes. They help to ensure that expensive school items don’t end up in the lost and found.

