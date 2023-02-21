TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ethan Beam with the Tyler Junior College Theatre Department joined East Texas Live to share information about their upcoming production, “An Evening of O’Neill”.

Eugene O’Neill wrote seven plays while he was out at sea and the TJC Theatre Department will be presenting three of those one-act plays to make an evening out of those plays that O’Neill wrote while out at sea. Each show will have different directors but the same actors playing different characters.

The show will take place from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 and tickets are available to purchase from their box office that is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.