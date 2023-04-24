TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Denise Weatherly-Green, professor of theatre at Tyler Junior College joined East Texas Live on Monday to talk about the upcoming production “Metamorphoses.”

The play was written by Mary Zimmerman and features Greco-Roman culture in today’s vernacular language.

The play will have a unique set and a 32-inch deep pool of water since the writing of the play was made to be performed in and around water.

Weatherly-Green said the play is about transformation demonstrated through the changeability and redemptive power of water.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office at the Rogers-Palmer Performing Arts Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or call the box office at 903-510-2212.

The show will be put on Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

