TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Auditions for The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance’s 34th annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” are coming up.

Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet is performed every year, and this year performances will be held Thursday through Sunday Dec. 1-4 in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. There are more than 150 roles to fill.

For auditions, they will teach dancers the moves and ask that dancers come in dance attire.

Audition times are as follows:

• 10-10:45 a.m.: Girls ages 6-8 (must be age 6 by the audition date)

• 11-11:30 a.m.: Boys of all ages

• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.: Girls ages 9-11

• 1-1:45 p.m.: Dancers invited to audition for the leading role of Clara

• 2-3:45 p.m.: Girls ages 12 and up (girls may be asked to dance en pointe)

• 4-4:30 p.m.: Adults and actors interested in party scene

Visit ‘Nutcracker’ auditions to learn more.