TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lauren Tyler with Tyler Junior College stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the school’s 12th Annual 50 Gallon Challenge Blood Drive.

50 gallons, or 400 units, of blood could help save up to 1,200 lives in the community, Tyler explained. Apart from helping the cause, donors can participate in daily giveaways and get free items like water bottles and t-shirts along with refreshments.

“We really want to make a positive impact here in our community,” Tyler said.

There are multiple locations to donate throughout the week. For more information, visit TJC’s 50 Gallon Challenge webpage.