Tops in Texas Rodeo kicks off Thursday in Jacksonville, runs through Saturday

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) Get your hats, get your boots, the Tops in Texas Rodeo is kicking off Thursday night in Jacksonville.

The three day event will run through Saturday, with rodeo action starting at 7 p.m. each night.

You can purchase tickets here.

Last year’s event was canceled along with the city’s Tomato Fest, due to Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51