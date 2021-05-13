Tops in Texas Rodeo kicks off Thursday in Jacksonville, runs through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) Get your hats, get your boots, the Tops in Texas Rodeo is kicking off Thursday night in Jacksonville.
The three day event will run through Saturday, with rodeo action starting at 7 p.m. each night.
You can purchase tickets here.
Last year’s event was canceled along with the city’s Tomato Fest, due to Covid-19.
