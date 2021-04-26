Touching Lives Enrichment Center wants your support on East Texas Giving Day

There are more than 100 non-profits in Smith County that need your financial support on Tuesday for East Texas Giving Day and the Touching Lives Enrichment Center is just one of them.

Their mission is to provide tools to keep families together by fostering healthy relationships, encouraging educational advancement, supporting mentorship, and utilizing tools that promote wellbeing and future success.



They are going to use the money to purchase a portable building for addition area to store items for underprivileged children and families in need especially during times of times of crisis.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: