MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Twelve Way Foundation out of Harrison County is participating in East Texas Giving Day once again this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

They are a faith based, non-profit organization providing a residential, Christ-centered recovery program and support services to men seeking recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

If you’d like to donate to the Twelve Way Foundation, you find find their specific donation page by clicking here.