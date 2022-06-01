TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Libby Simmons, the Executive Vice President of the Tyler Area Builders Association came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about the 69th annual Parade of Homes.

The Tyler Area Builders Association will host the 69th Annual Parade of Homes™ Saturday through June 12. A

portion of proceeds will benefit Kingdom Life Academy and North Tyler Academy.

“We hope the Parade sparks ideas and provides a familiar tradition to enjoy with family and friends,” said

Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association.

For those who cannot attend the Parade of Homes, a free copy of the Parade of Homes™ magazine is available at TylerAreaBuilders.com.

The Parade of Homes™ will take place June 5-13. Hours will be:

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Sundays 2 to 6 p.m.,

Monday through Thursday 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday 3 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They are available on the TABA website and at each of the participating homes during Parade hours. Tickets sold at participating homes are cash only. Parade home addresses and a map are also available online.

Visitors may begin the tour at any Parade home.