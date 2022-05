TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Weston Jennings, Artistic Director for the Tyler Civic Chorale, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming conclusion to their 54th season.

The conclusion to this season of the chorale will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, and will feature Mozart’s final work, Requiem, as well as one of his last three symphonies in the first half of the program.

For more details, watch the video above or visit their website.