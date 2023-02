TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Tyler Civic Center joined East Texas Live to share information about their upcoming production of Crowns the Musical.

Crowns is about a Black girl who has to move down to South Carolina to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn and ends up having a life-changing experience. The show will take place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.