TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler ISD Education Foundation is one of the more than 100 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

They have three priorities this year:

Early childhood literacy

Post secondary success

Supporting and celebrating Tyler ISD teachers and staff

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.