TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Foundation is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

This year, they are focusing on areas which support the broader mission of TJC – championing student and community success.

Those include:

TJC Now

Scholarships

PATHway to Comfort Food Pantry

1926 Fund

If you’d like to donate to TJC, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.