TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chelsea Carpenter with Tyler Metro Church, came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about the launch of their single moms ministry.

Moms can attend any Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to attend the ministry. For more information about the ministry and Tyler Metro Church, you can visit TylerMetro.com.

The church is located at 14196 Hwy. 110 South in Whitehouse.

For more information, watch the video above.