Tyler Museum of Art opens new exhibit with Little Black Dress event

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chris Leahy, the executive director of the Tyler Museum of Art, came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their new exhibit with the Little Black Dress event.

For more information watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51