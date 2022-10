TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michael and Tammy, of the Tyler Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee, joined East Texas Live today to share the history of the local cemetery and promote the upcoming Oakwood in October Night Time Guided Tour.

The tours will take place Oct. 29, with the first tour starting at 5 p.m. and the next at 7 p.m. Adults can get in for $10 at the gate and kids under of the age of 12 get in free.

For more information visit their website here.