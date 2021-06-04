Tyler Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 23 homes will be featured in the 68th annual Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes is a nine-day tour of completed new construction homes showcasing the work of builders and subcontractors who are members of the association.

One ticket is good for the entire parade and will allow people to go through each home one time for the duration of the parade. For those with children, they will need tickets unless they are carried in arms. Strollers will not be permitted in the homes.

“You really are going to expect to see everything, we have homes ranging from 2400-square-feet to 4,000 square-feet and different price ranges,” Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association said. “Some of the homes are already sold, some are available for sale, but each home will have its own special flare.”

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. People can purchase tickets by visiting TylerAreaBuilders.com as well as view a map and list of the homes.

During parade hours the tickets may also be purchased at each of the participating homes.

The homes will be available to view from June 5 through the 13th. Homes will be able to be seen during the following times:

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Homes can take anywhere from 6 to 12 months to build a home. Builders try to have the homes ready by opening day.