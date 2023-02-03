TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kandice Johnson with Tyler Parks and Recreation joined East Texas Live to share fun events coming to the Rose City.
Johnson shared the following events:
- Mother Son Dance at the Glass Recreation Center on Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Daddy Daughter Dance at the Glass Recreation Center on Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Spring Community Sale at the Glass Recreation Center on March 11 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on upcoming events, watch the video above or visit their website.