Tyler Parks and Recreation talks upcoming tree planting event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Lisa Wells, Tourism Facilities Supervisor for the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to share information about their upcoming Arbor Day event.
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 with a morning tree planting at 10 a.m. in Bergfeld Park and an afternoon planting at 3 p.m. in T.R. Griffith Park.
For more information, visit their website.
