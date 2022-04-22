TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbie Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about fun events that will be happening around the city.

The Glass Recreation Center will be holding programs including a free summer playground and the Glass Summer Camp.

The Goodman-Legrand museum will have a Mother’s Day tea and three on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are still available.

Movies in the park are back. There will be shows on April 30, May 7, May 14 and May 28.

In addition, they will also be hosting Art in the Garden on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden at 420 Rose Park Dr.

Artists who attend are encouraged to bring their creativity, paints, paper or canvases, easels and a picnic lunch to the garden. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served in the Rose Garden Center.

A section of children’s art from the Tyler Art School and adult paintings from the Palette of Roses Art League will also be displayed inside the Rose Garden Center during the event and for several weeks following.

For more information watch the video above and go to cityoftyler.org.