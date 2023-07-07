TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lavera Johnson with the Tyler Senior Center visited East Texas Live on Friday to talk about some of the upcoming activities they’re hosting.

The center hosts painting, dancing, bingo, clogging, dominos and more.

Every fourth Friday of the month, the center hosts a dance with a live band. The dance costs $6 to enter and there will be light refreshments. Other events are free to attend and transit is provided by Tyler Transit.

The senior center is open to those 55 and up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

For more information visit the Tyler Senior Center online.