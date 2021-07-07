Tyler – Smith Co. Texas Exes shares about their upcoming scholarship dinner

The Tyler – Smith County chapter of Texas Exes is getting ready to host their scholarship dinner, wehre they will be providing scholarships to 5 Tyler area students who are attending UT Austin in the fall.

They will also be honoring former Tyler Mayor, City Councilman and State Senator, Kevin Eltife. Additionally, UT Austin VP and Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte will be providing the key note speech, and they expect

several former Longhorn football players to attend as well.

This year’s dinner will be held at Hollytree Coutnry Club on Thursday, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more information about the organization, visit their website here.