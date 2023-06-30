TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbie Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

There will be a fireworks show at Lindsey Park on July 4. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and it is free to attend.

At 6 p.m., people will be able to take transit buses to Lindsey Park from Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center on Highway 31 and the Tyler Junior College West Campus on Loop 323.

“Every 10-15 minutes there’s going to be a bus bringing folks out to Lindsey Park,” Isham said.

She also talked about the upcoming Treasures in Still Life exhibit at the Goodman-Legrand Museum, which starts on Saturday.

On July 18, there will be a Cooking for Life class at the Rose Garden Center. Seating is limited and you need to call in advance to get a ticket.

To learn more about the celebration and other exciting upcoming events, watch the video above and visit their website.