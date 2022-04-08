This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Sarah Wilson, Executive Director for the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation, Jen Hamlin, Board Member, and Faith Wilson, Type 1 Diabetic Child, first to ever receive services from TTO, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to share their organization’s mission, programs and East Texas Giving Day.

Formed in 2009, the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation’s goal is to be a lasting and vibrant support system to serve those living in Tyler with Type One diabetes, through many avenues including three core programs: Blessing Baskets for Newly Diagnosed Families, monthly Adult and Family Support Group Meetings, and free Diabetes 101 education classes.

To learn more, visit tylertypeone.org. If you would like to donate to Tyler Type One for East Texas Giving Day, click here.