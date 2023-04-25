VAN, Texas (KETK) – Unending PossAbilities is one of the seven Van Zandt County non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to enrich the lives of adults with special needs between the ages of 20 and 60 in a safe and loving environment by providing opportunities for growth in body, mind and spirit.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.