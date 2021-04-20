Unending Possibilities looking for your support on East Texas Giving Day

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) East Texas Giving Day is just one week away and Unending Possibilities is looking for your support next Tuesday.

Located at the Van Church of Christ Family Life Center, they are a God-centered vocational community that provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Citizens are able to make products to sell and the proceeds help support their programs. The citizens receive a paycheck twice a month for their work.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

In 2020, more than $2.2 million was raised, even in the midst of a pandemic.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: